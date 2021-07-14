CSX (CSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.