Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $3,432,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $241.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.35. Cummins has a 12-month low of $173.07 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

