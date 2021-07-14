CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Gap Up to $12.44

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.91. CuriosityStream shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 1,505 shares.

CURI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $757.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.36.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. Research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

