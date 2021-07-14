CURO Group Holdings Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CURO Group in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 3.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock worth $18,823,726. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

