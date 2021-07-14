CVCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $25,887.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $25,887.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00151268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,871.45 or 0.99906747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00954898 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

