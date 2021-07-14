CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 759 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

AMZN traded up $23.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,700.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,654. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,364.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

