CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

V traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $245.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,236. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $242.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $477.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

