CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,263 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 100,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,164,471. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

