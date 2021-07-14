Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.58. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 16,267 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

