Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 358.3% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DKILY stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKILY. Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

