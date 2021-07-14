Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382,630 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.29% of Danaher worth $468,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 579,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 870,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,860,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $197.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.13. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $181.18 and a 52 week high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

