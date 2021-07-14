Darma Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,535.00 (DMCH)

Darma Cash (CURRENCY:DMCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Darma Cash has a total market cap of $64.01 million and approximately $73,535.00 worth of Darma Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darma Cash coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Darma Cash has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018519 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Darma Cash Coin Profile

DMCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Darma Cash’s total supply is 214,341,436 coins. Darma Cash’s official Twitter account is @CashDarma and its Facebook page is accessible here. Darma Cash’s official website is www.darmacash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMC is a high-speed blockchain which integrates state-of-the-art privacy technologies on the basis of XMR to achieve truly private addresses, concealed financial data, masked identities, traceless IP, private smart contracts and DeFi based on Oracles and atomic swap technology. DMC is the cutting-edge of a new generation of anonymous blockchains. “

Darma Cash Coin Trading

