Darwin Global Management Ltd. Buys 1,427,191 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 215.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427,191 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 25.2% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Darwin Global Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.40% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $128,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

