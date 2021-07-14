Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.97. 7,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $259.85.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

