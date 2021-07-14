Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0385 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $1,041.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

