Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Reaches $568,171.37

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Datamine has a total market cap of $568,171.37 and $17,301.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00235605 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001324 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.33 or 0.00889050 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,631,123 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.