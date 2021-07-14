Datamine Market Capitalization Reaches $568,171.37 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $568,171.37 and $17,301.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00235605 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001324 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.33 or 0.00889050 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,631,123 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.