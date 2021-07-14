Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) SVP Robert William Edmund Sells 6,942 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $300,310.92.

NYSE PLAY opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.