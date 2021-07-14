David A. Viniar Sells 5,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $5.82. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

