David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37.

On Friday, May 28th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38.

QTRX traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. 142,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.55. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

