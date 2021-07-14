David Kong Sells 70,000 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) Director David Kong sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $222,600.00.

David Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, David Kong sold 35,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $111,300.00.

UEC stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

