Dawn N. Edwards Sells 1,150 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

