Dawn N. Edwards Sells 1,150 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00.
Shares of NYSE:B opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.