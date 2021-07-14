Dawn Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $198.67 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $198.67 million and $56.34 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00008748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00050653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.08 or 0.00843861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 69,671,667 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars.

