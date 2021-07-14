DecentBet Trading 24.2% Lower This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $508,550.68 and $544.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

