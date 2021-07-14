Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $969.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $46,154.47 and approximately $969.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00112809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00151757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.51 or 1.00321112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00956955 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp

