Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report $380.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.00 million and the highest is $412.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $283.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.47.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $389.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.11. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $188.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.