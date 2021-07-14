Deeper Network (DPR) Price Tops $0.0713 on Top Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $27.52 million and approximately $800,523.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00113581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00150812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,771.93 or 1.00039222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00954786 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

