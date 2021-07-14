Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 213,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 449,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.57.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.