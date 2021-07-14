DeFiSocial Gaming Trading Down 25.2% This Week (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00112010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00151340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,741.04 or 0.99926557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.47 or 0.00956732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

