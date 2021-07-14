DeHive Achieves Market Cap of $493,875.28 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $493,875.28 and approximately $487,708.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00115692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00153100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,477.36 or 1.00180975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.06 or 0.00931760 BTC.

DeHive’s total supply is 2,334,772 coins and its circulating supply is 753,137 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

