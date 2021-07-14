DeHive Hits Market Capitalization of $482,335.19 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $482,335.19 and $703,912.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00112809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00151757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.51 or 1.00321112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00956955 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,334,772 coins and its circulating supply is 753,618 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

