Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €170.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €154.65 ($181.94).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €123.35 ($145.12) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion and a PE ratio of -17.61.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

