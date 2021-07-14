Delphy Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $427,126.78 and $29,041.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00051599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.24 or 0.00853615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005344 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

