Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,672,190 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 69.88, a current ratio of 70.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £11.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60.

Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) Company Profile (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.