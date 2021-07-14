Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WILLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Demant A/S stock remained flat at $$58.43 during trading on Wednesday. 41 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595. Demant A/S has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $58.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.81.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

