Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $169.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

Shares of ETN opened at $154.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $155.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

