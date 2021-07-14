Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $255.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.05.

CMI opened at $241.49 on Wednesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $173.07 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

