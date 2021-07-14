Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

DB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.