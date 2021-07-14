Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $167.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $154.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a one year low of $95.88 and a one year high of $155.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

