Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $299.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $299.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.08.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $291.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $293.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

