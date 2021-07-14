Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price to $141.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.