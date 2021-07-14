Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

ETR LHA opened at €9.83 ($11.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

