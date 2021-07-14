Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Shares Down 0.6%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €58.05 ($68.29) and last traded at €58.43 ($68.74). Approximately 819,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €58.77 ($69.14).

The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

