Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTCWY shares. Citigroup cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Deutsche Wohnen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.87. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

