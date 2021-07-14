Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DXT. ATB Capital raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

TSE DXT traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$433.36 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.49. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

