DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

MU stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,774,179. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

