DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.80 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

