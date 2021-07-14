DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,185 shares of company stock worth $17,929,242 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

