DFI.Money Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $87.37 million and $59.47 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for $2,263.82 or 0.06864001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.22 or 0.00852682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005378 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

