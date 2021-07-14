Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $2.69. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

DRNA stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $39.67.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. Also, CFO Edwin Negron-Carballo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Insiders have sold 270,842 shares of company stock worth $13,751,881 over the last ninety days.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

